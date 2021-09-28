The Milwaukee Brewers have made it to the postseason four years in a row.

Sunday was the first time they had the opportunity to celebrate at home.

And celebrate, they did.

“Just having fans in the stands made everybody appreciate what happened,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “From my perspective, we were going to win the division, but I think winning at home meant a little bit more…to celebrate at home here was special for our fans, for our players, for the atmosphere, for Bob Uecker. It was great to do it here. We celebrated. Now, we move onto the next one.”

The next one is on the road against the streaking St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cards are winners of 16 games in a row.

The Brewers will be back home for Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday, October 8th.

