HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run, but got tagged early by José Altuve, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros in a 10-5 over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Ohtani (9-2) had been 8-0 in his last 13 starts since May 28, and gave himself a lead when he hit a solo homer in the first inning.

But the two-way sensation yielded six runs on a career-high nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Altuve and Bregman were a combined 5 for 5 against Ohtani.

Bregman, who had four RBIs, Altuve and Carlos Correa each had three hits for the AL West leaders.

Bregman, who extended his hit streak to 10 games, had an RBI single as part of a three-run third and a two-run double as part of a six-run fourth as the Astros built a 9-4 lead. He also had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Correa had an RBI single and Yordan Álvarez hit an RBI double to give the Astros a 3-2 lead in the third.

Ohtani was chased in the fourth, an inning that included Kyle Tucker reaching on a catcher’s interference against Kurt Suzuki with the bases loaded and a two-run single by Aledmys Díaz.

Framber Valdez (10-5) allowed four earned runs on six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Ohtani’s homer was the first home run to a left-handed hitter that Valdez has surrendered this season.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels.

OHTANI’S RARE INTENTIONAL WALK

Ohtani became the first AL pitcher to be intentionally walked in over 51 years when Valdez intentionally walked him to load the bases with two outs in the fourth. The last AL pitcher to be intentionally walked was Jim Kaat of the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 1, 1970. After the walk to Ohtani, Valdez struck out Phil Gosselin to end the threat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb (right wrist inflammation) threw a three-inning simulated game on Friday that went well, manager Joe Maddon said.

Astros: RHP Zack Greinke (health and safety protocols) was cleared to work out with the team and threw a bullpen session on Friday. Greinke could return and make a start as soon as the Astros next series at the Rangers that begins Monday, manager Dusty Baker said.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP José Suarez (6-7, 3.74) will start Saturday looking to build on his last outing where he pitched a complete game in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Astros: RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound Saturday trying to win his fourth straight decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.