By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Second baseman Trea Turner threw wildly on Buster Posey’s bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the 11th inning and a video review upheld the safe call as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night to grab first place in the NL West.

The rivals began the night tied for the division lead. The Giants nearly won in the ninth, but Posey botched a play on the bases and the Dodgers rallied to tie it at 1.

After both teams scored in the 10th, San Francisco loaded the bases in the 11th against Evan Phillips (1-1), the Dodgers’ 11th pitcher.

Posey hit a grounder to Turner, who had plenty of time but zipped a throw that pulled first baseman Will Smith off the bag — normally a catcher, Smith had never played the position in college or as a pro before entering in the 10th.

Smith desperately tried to reach back to tag first base as Posey crossed. With fans chanting ‘”Safe! Safe!” and players on both sides watching and waiting, the safe call was confirmed.

Jarlin García (6-3) got the win.

San Francisco (86-49) holds a one-game lead over LA (85-50) after the rivals came into the opener of this key weekend series tied for the division lead in September for the first time since Sept. 18, 1997.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead into the ninth, but Justin Turner singled and took third on Corey Seager’s one-out double.

Smith then hit a grounder to second baseman Thairo Estada, who fired home to Posey. The All-Star catcher chased Turner back to third, where Seager was already standing. Posey tagged both of them, and umpire Nestor Ceja signaled Seager out.

Seager and Turner then both wandered off the bag. Posey went to tag Seager again, while Turner scrambled back to the bag. Chris Taylor singled to make it 1-all.

Trea Turner hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th that scored pinch-runner Walker Buehler for a 2-1 lead. Brandon Crawford hit a tying single in the bottom half.

Anthony DeSclafani gave the Giants six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to and confidently shut down one of baseball’s most potent lineups.

Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start because of an unspecified arm injury.

Corey Knebel was called into action to replace Price as Los Angeles made it a bullpen game — and was it ever. The Dodgers had already used six of their 11 pitchers through five innings.

Austin Slater’s RBI single in the third held for much of the night for the Giants.

SPECIAL GUEST

Former San Francisco minor leaguer Drew Robinson, who lost his right eye in a suicide attempt last year, visited the Giants clubhouse and spoke to players.

Players and staff wore shirts reading “End the Stigma Mental Health Awareness,” and on back “You Are Not Alone.”

“The more we talk about it, the more we draw awareness to it, the more people feel less alone,” manager Gabe Kapler said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Max Scherzer, whose right tightened up during his start against Atlanta on Wednesday though he stayed in the game, is expected to make his next start Monday at St. Louis, manager Dave Roberts said. Scherzer is scheduled to throw a side session Saturday. … LHP Clayton Kershaw, out since July 7 with an inflamed pitching elbow, threw a two-inning simulated game and is slated for a bullpen session Sunday before beginning a brief rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday.

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria came off the 10-day injured list after missing 11 games with a bruised right hand that sidelined him since Aug 18. But he didn’t start, expected to do so Saturday, as the Giants ease him back. He reached on an error as a pinch-hitter in the sixth. … INF Tommy La Stella, scratched Monday against with tightness in his left side, had a pinch-hit groundout ending the eighth. … IF/OF Mauricio Dubón was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

BAUER UPDATE

Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer’s leave was extended for another week in an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ union, taking him through Sept 10.

Last week, Pasadena police delivered results of their three-month investigation in the case of a woman who said Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. The pitcher has denied the allegations.

Bauer could face punishment under its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. MLB put him on paid administrative leave July 2 then last Friday extended it for a week before this latest extension.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles lefty Julio Urías (15-3, 3.17 ERA), having a career season for the Dodgers, looks to win his third straight start and seventh consecutive decision dating to a loss at San Diego on June 21.

San Francisco had yet to name a starter for Saturday or Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.