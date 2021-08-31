GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced their initial 2021 roster Tuesday afternoon.

The team elected to keep 24 offensive players, 26 defensive players and two players on special teams.

The Packers also reportedly acquired Rams punter Corey Bojorquez, making him the 53rd player on the roster when the deal becomes official.

Tackle David Bakhtiari starts the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Tight end Jace Sternberger starts on the reserve/suspended list.