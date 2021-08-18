Jordan Love has to play.

The Packers’ second year quarterback continues to miss time after dinging his shoulder in Saturday’s preseason loss to the Texans.

It’s bad enough that the Pack felt the need to re-sign camp arm Jake Dolegala, just in case Love can’t go this Saturday against the Jets.

I have no idea how serious the shoulder injury is, but if Love can play, he’s gotta play.

There’s too much to be gained for everyone involved.

Most importantly, Love gets invaluable reps.

Not just in the preseason game, but also, in the pair of joint practices against the Jets today and Thursday.

The Packers get continued evaluation of their quarterback of the future.

And finally, Aaron Rodgers gets a better idea of what his future might be.

The time is now.

This is Jordan Love’s regular season.

The Packers don’t need him to prepare to be the backup.

If, knock on wood, Rodgers went down for an extended period of time, the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes would be toast anyway.

The Packers need to see if Love truly is the next great quarterback in Green Bay.

They can’t do that if he’s standing on the sideline.

