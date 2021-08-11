When you learn to swim, the first skill they teach you is to tread water.

They do that because there’s inevitably going to be a moment in the pool when you lose your bearings.

If you panic, you’ll drown.

All you want to do in that moment is stay afloat.

That’s where the Brewers find themselves here in the middle of August.

It’s all stacked against them: injury issues, a COVID-19 outbreak in the clubhouse, and now, a 10-game road trip that takes them to see three straight division rivals.

All they need to do is tread water for the next two or three weeks.

Just get through this month, keeping the Reds an arm’s length away and allow your roster to get healthy for one final sprint in September and October.

Luckily for Brewers fans, this makeshift roster isn’t just staying afloat.

They’re swimming like Michael Phelps.

A sweep of a doubleheader in Chicago brings their divisional lead back to 7 games.

It seems that even the strongest adversity of the season isn’t enough to sink these Milwaukee Brewers.

