After more than five years of investigating Baylor University’s handling of sexual assault allegations made against football players, the NCAA has a reached a verdict.

In the eyes of the NCAA, the university did not violate NCAA rules in failing to report improprieties.

Huh?

The NCAA’s report concludes that the university’s culture created an environment in which faculty and staff did not understand their obligations to report allegations of sexual assault.

A statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert calls for a massive overhaul of the system because the current rules limit the authority of the NCAA in such matters.

So let me get this straight: The NCAA confirms the allegations and cover-up are both disturbing and unacceptable, yet the final verdict results in nothing more than probation and other minor sanctions because of jurisdiction?

If the NCAA didn’t punish Michigan State for the Larry Nassar scandal, what was it going to do to Baylor? Not a damn thing.

The big question: Why do the NCAA’s rules not address instances of sexual harassment involving student-athletes?

The bigger question: Why did it take five years for the NCAA to dig into a case its rules don’t address?

Why? Because the NCAA lacks competent leadership from the top, down and is content flushing money down the toilet.

