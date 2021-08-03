The legend of Bobby Portis continues to grow.

After a stellar season in which he shot 47% from three while endearing himself to the Bucks fanbase with his gritty, effort-filled, no-nonsense play, Portis is returning to the Bucks.

At a time when marginal players are earning mega-deals, the 26-year-old Portis, in his prime agreed to a two-year contract worth $9 million dollars.

The Portis deal challenges my assertion that the home-town discount doesn’t exist.

When was the last time a popular player chose less money to stay in Milwaukee?

Portis’s decision to return to the Bucks should tell you everything you need to know about the organization, team, AND the city. There was a time, not too long ago, where the only way the Bucks could acquire players was via the draft or trade. Players did not want to come to Milwaukee. Players never chose Milwaukee.

Bobby Portis chose Milwaukee…twice.

