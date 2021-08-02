The Milwaukee Brewers have never been here before.

20 games above .500 to start the month of August, and seven games clear atop the division.

They’ve positioned themselves well to make one final push toward yet another NL Central crown.

“It’s the first time the Brewers have ever been 20-over at the start of August,” Journal Sentinel beat writer Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s the biggest lead ever at this time of year.”

Even more impressive? Craig Counsell and company are still shorthanded.

“And, they have COVID now, too,” Haudricourt continued. “They lost three relievers to quarantine on Saturday, and Yelich and Peterson at the start of the trip. Remember back to April and May when there were as many as 18 players on the injured list.”

The injuries underscore just how dominant the Brewers’ pitching and defense have been this season.

The Crew is back home on Monday, hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:35p.