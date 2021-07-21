Your Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA champions!

“Fabulous day for the city, fabulous day for the Bucks,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrrett tells WTMJ.

“It really puts an exclamation point on Milwaukee. A lot of people who would not or have not heard of Milwaukee, now know about Milwaukee. You can’t get better advertising than this.”

Now, it’s time to celebrate. Plans for a parade will be made available as the day goes on

“We’ve been working closely with the Bucks. Obviously, we were superstitious because it’s like talking about a no-hitter. But a lot of planning has gone into it already. Thursday is the day and I’m looking forward to it. It’s gonna be I think hundreds of thousands of people out there to support our Milwaukee Bucks, NBA champs.”

