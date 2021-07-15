Epic: a long poem, typically one derived from ancient oral tradition, narrating the deeds and adventures of heroic or legendary figures.

Yep, that applies here.

For as long as you live, you may never see a better basketball game than you did on Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks willing themselves to a 109 to 103 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to tie the series at 2 games a piece.

Think about everything they had to overcome.

Giannis looks lethargic in the first quarter, but somehow perseveres.

Khris Middleton scores a career-playoff high 40, matching Suns star Devin Booker basket for basket.

The Bucks shoot just 7 of 29 from 3, but make some gigantic ones when they matter most.

Phoenix’s Jae Crowder flops all over the floor for the entire 4th quarter, coaxing calls out of the officials.

That might have been enough to break another team. Not these Milwaukee Bucks.

Then came THE moment.

For my money, the greatest block in NBA history.

Up 2 with just over a minute to play, Giannis pirouettes through the lane to deny Suns big man DeAndre Ayton at dunk on an alley-oop.

It was a certified holy crap jaw-dropping display of athleticism in the most important moment of Giannis’ career.

The only other play in NBA history that comes close is LeBron James’ block in Game 7 of The Finals in 2016.

That’s the stuff legacies are made of.

And finally, the crowd.

My ears are still ringing this morning.

It was DEAFENING inside Fiserv Forum.

For as long as we all live, we will never forget July 14th, 2021.

I hope there are bigger and better moments in the coming days.

More seasoned fans will poke holes in what I’m about to say.

But at this moment in time, this statement doesn’t feel like hyperbole, and it’s the truth for an entire generation:

That was the greatest night in Milwaukee sports history.

Let’s do it again on Tuesday night…this time, with a trophy in the building.

