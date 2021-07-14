The MLB All-Star Game is officially in the books.

Though the National League fell to the American League 5 to 2, voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering was pleased to see the Brewers so well represented in Colorado.

“I thought it was great,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s three straight years now that the Brewers have had five guys be asked to go to the All-Star Game. That means the club is winning a lot, that means that the club has a lot of excitement behind it. It’s no coincidence that there’s potential for a fourth consecutive year that the Brewers might go to the playoffs.”

It was a mixed bag in terms of performance for the All-Star Crew.

“Freddy Peralta looked awesome, striking out the side with some pretty quality guys that he punched out. Of course, Corbin Burnes gave up the big home run to Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., but at the same time, it was really fun, and Omar got to catch. It’s great to see all these guys…it means that things are going really well in the Brewers’ organization.”

The Brewers open the unofficial 2nd half of their season in Cincinnati on Friday night.