April 16, 2014: What were your first thoughts when you learned former Milwaukee Bucks owner, Herb Kohl, was going to sell the Milwaukee Bucks to a pair of New York investment firm executives?

Did you think the team was leaving for Seattle? Did you really think there would be a new arena and entertainment district in Milwaukee as owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens promised?

There were skeptics…and rightfully so. Who were these out-of-towners and what did they have planned with the Bucks?

Seven years later, Lasry and Edens have over-delivered.

A promise made by a pair of out-of-towners with no ties to Wisconsin, but with clear vision on what the former concrete jungle surrounding the former Bradley Center could be, cleared every hurdle.

Kohl’s short-sighted vision of just being a playoff team versus rebuilding to become something far superior held the team back. But his commitment to Milwaukee should never be forgotten.

Seven years later: The Deer District is far more than just an entertainment hub. It’s the delivery of a promise.