LeBron James has a habit of making things look cool.
Signature sneakers, movie sequels, moving from team to team, wearing shorts with a suit.
All used to be taboo. Now, they’re all super cool.
I am, for what it’s worth, excited for Space Jam 2.
Another thing that LeBron made look cool was erasing a 3-1 deficit.
He and his Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to erase a 3-1 series deficit back in 2016.
Only 13 teams in NBA playoff history have ever come back from that dubious hole.
Making matters worse, LeBron did it against an all-time great team, the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
That same fall, the Chicago Cubs erased a 3-1 deficit, ironically enough, against another Cleveland team in the World Series.
All of a sudden, erasing 3-1 deficits went from a death knell to a fad.
All the cool kids were doing it.
I promise you, it’s not cool.
Tonight’s Game 4 is as close to a must-win for the Bucks as they can have without their backs being against the wall.
Win and it’s “game on” for a pivotal Game 5 in Phoenix.
Lose and you have do something that seems cool, but in reality is damn near impossible.