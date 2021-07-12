This is what legends are made of.

Two weeks ago, the Bucks season felt over. Giannis had just suffered a gruesome looking knee injury in a game-four loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the eastern conference finals.

Today, Giannis is one of three players in NBA history to post back-to-back 40-point double-doubles in the NBA Finals, joining LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Take away LeBron’s (8) 40-point Finals games and you will realize how rare a single 40-point game in the Finals is. Kareem had one…so did Kevin Durant. Kobe Bryant had one…in 37 finals games.

Giannis has two 40-point efforts in a span of 72 hours. You already forgot about the knee, didn’t you?

An MVP at 24. Another MVP and defensive player of the year award at 25. An NBA championship and finals MVP are next in line for the most dominant player on Planet Earth.

From fear of reconstruction to history making dominance, Giannis’s return to the floor is nothing short of remarkable. His production is nothing short of inspirational.

This is how legends are made.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.