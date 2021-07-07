A soggy Tuesday night rained out the Brewers’ game against the New York Mets.

They’ll make it up with a doubleheader in the Big Apple today.

“I don’t think they mind them,” voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ of players’ feelings about doubleheaders. “I think the biggest thing is that it’s a split doubleheader today. The split doubleheader situation is hard on players because you get cold.”

The schedule won’t be the only difficult aspect of the day for the Brewers.

Their lineup will face off against a rested Jacob deGrom, who comes in with the best ERA in baseball.

Coverage of Game 1 starts at 12:35p on 620 WTMJ.

First pitch of Game 2 is set for 6:10p.