In November of 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks signed free agent power forward Bobby Portis. Eight months later, Portis is a fan favorite.

Fan affection for Portis grew exponentially when he was removed from the rotation three games into the eastern conference semifinals series against the Brooklyn nets.

“Where’s Bobby Portis?”, fans asked.

When Portis returned to the rotation against the Hawks, the home crowd exploded with the echoes of “Bobby, Bobby” reverberating through Fiserv Forum. When he entered the starting lineup in place of Giannis, the ovation was deafening.

During his time as a member of the Bucks, Portis has never hit a game-winning shot. We don’t discuss “the Bobby Portis game”.

Where did this come from?

Bobby Portis plays with the heart of a lion. He never backs down. His effort is never in question. He’s tough.

In Portis, you see a reflection of yourself, your struggles, your work ethic. You see a reflection of your city.

In most cases, NBA athletes are unrelatable. Bobby? He feels like one of us.

