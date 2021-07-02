The Milwaukee Brewers are scorching hot.

They’ve now won 9 games in a row and opened up a 6.5 game lead atop the NL Central.

Bally Sports Wisconsin’s Tim Dillard thinks this team has the vibe and attitude to keep it rolling.

“When you’re winning, you just can’t wait to get to the field,” Dillard told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “You sleep better. They don’t really look at standings, but they know they’re in first place. They’ve been playing such good baseball, and they just don’t feel that pressure. They just know that somebody else is going to do something, and they’re going to contribute as well. Everybody comes in just knowing that this is going to be a fun day because you’re going to see something special. That’s what baseball brings.”

Dillard attributes the recent successes largely to the energy and performance of Willy Adames.

The Brewers will spend the weekend in Pittsburgh, then travel to New York before returning home for one more series against Cincinnati before the all-star break.

To hear Dillard’s full comments and other musings, click on the player above.