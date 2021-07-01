It’s days like Wednesday that make you believe something special might be happening for the Milwaukee Brewers.

They had a rookie on the mound making his Major League debut.

That rookie proceeded to give up seven runs in the first inning to a hated division rival.

Game over, right?

Wrong.

The Brewers had won seven in a row, they had already won the series, they were 14 games over .500.

It was a matinee on a Wednesday.

They had every excuse to roll over and move on to Pittsburgh.

Instead, they showed their heart.

15 unanswered runs. FIFTEEN.

They now lead the division by a full six games over Chicago.

They’re, poetically, 15 games over .500 on July 1st.

Even crazier, they’re not even fully healthy.

Lorenzo Cain and Kolton Wong, amongst others, are still fighting their way back from injury.

This all means nothing, and it means everything.

It means nothing because there’s 3 full months of baseball to be played.

It means everything because Wednesday showed us what this baseball team is all about: never say die.