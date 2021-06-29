You can barely leave your front door these days without seeing Bucks green. The excitement of the playoffs has truly taken over.

“For the city of Milwaukee, this is fantastic,” UW-Milwaukee men’s basketball coach Pat Baldwin tells WTMJ.

Baldwin says the team’s success is also having a very positive impact at UWM.

“For us, we’re reaping the benefits. When we’re talking to recruits, they’re talking about the playoffs and the Bucks and Giannis and Middleton and all those guys. It just really rejuvenates and generates so much excitement for our program and I guarantee you every place else in Milwaukee.”

For the full interview with Baldwin on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.