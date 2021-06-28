It’s time to call Khris Middleton what he is: a superstar.

The Bucks’ shooting guard often times lives in the shadow of Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he performed under the bright lights on Sunday night.

38 points, 20 of which came in the 4th quarter, in a road win that brings his team within 2 victories of the NBA Finals.

The least surprised person the gym was Khris Middleton.

You shouldn’t be surprised either.

Let’s take inventory of what Khris has done in these playoffs, alone.

He hit the game-winner in the team’s playoff opener over the Miami Heat.

He dropped 38 in a must-win Game 6 against Brooklyn.

He made the game-winning basket against the Nets in a Game 7 for the ages. A game in which in played 52 minutes.

Now, he adds a 20-point 4th quarter in a Conference Finals win on the road?

Who else in these playoffs has that résumé?

Not even Giannis.

Giannis will always be the star. He’ll always be the #1. He’ll always get all the attention.

But the Bucks aren’t in the Conference Finals and certainly don’t have a 2 games to 1 lead this morning without the contributions of Khris Middleton.

Put some respect on his name.

