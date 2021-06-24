One game can change the dynamic of an entire playoff series.

That’s what happened at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

I think a lot of folks expected this to be a cake walk to The Finals for the Bucks.

How was your rude awakening?

If you didn’t know already, you certainly know now: Trae Young is a STAR.

The Hawks guard dropped 48 points in Atlanta’s 116 to 113 win over the Bucks in Game 1.

It was a spectacle.

Shoulder shimmies, pinpoint passes, confidence, swagger.

He had it all going.

It wasn’t just a one man show, though.

Clint Capela and John Collins ate the Bucks’ lunch inside.

Capela with 12 and 19. Collins with 23, 15, and some finishes that belonged in the NBA Dunk Contest, not the Conference Finals.

In short, the Atlanta Hawks are here to play.

They don’t give a damn that they’re the 5-seed.

They don’t give a damn that they’re the underdog.

They don’t give a damn about your feelings.

A team takes on the persona of its best player, and the Hawks are brimming with Young’s braggadocio.

They’re not just going to roll over.

Here’s the scary part: they’ve stolen home court advantage already.

They don’t have to win in Milwaukee again in order to advance.

The Bucks can absolutely still win, and I expect them to do so, but don’t expect Atlanta to go down without a fight.

Ladies and gentlemen, we might just have a series.

Click HERE for more Extra Points