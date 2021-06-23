LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul is listed as probable to play for the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0. The series shifts to Staples Center on Thursday night.

Paul missed the first two games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols since June 16. His status was updated in the league’s injury report Wednesday.

The 36-year-old point guard, a former Clipper, averaged 25.5 points, 10.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the second round against Denver.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard. He has missed the series so far with a strained right knee.

