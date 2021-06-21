The Brewers closed their series in Colorado with two straight wins.

They’re looking to add more as they visit one of the worst teams in baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“They stink,” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s epic losing. Remember how upset Brewers fans were that they’d lost five in a row through the first two games at Colorado? [The Diamondbacks] have lost 17 in a row and 31 of 33. Basically for a month, they’ve only lost.”

One potential negative for Milwaukee going into the series? Odds.

“You don’t want to be playing a team that’s this due to win.”

You can hear the series opener on Monday night.

Coverage starts at 8:05p on 620 WTMJ.