SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

Richard Bland has taken the lead in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The 48-year-old Englishman became the European Tour’s oldest first-time winner last month and continued his good play at Torrey Pines.

Bland opened with a 1-under 70 and reeled off six birdies to shoot 67 under a marine layer in the second round. He’s at 5 under and leads by one over Russell Henley, who shared the first-round lead with Louis Oosthuizen.

Bland won for the first time in 478 career starts at The Belfry last month after shooting a final-round 66.

Louis Oosthuizen finished with two good par putts and joined Russell Henley atop the leaderboard at 4-under 67 after the opening round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Oosthuizen was among 36 players who didn’t finish the round Thursday because of a 90-minute fog delay at the start of the championship.

The South Africa had a 25-foot birdie putt when play resumed Friday on the par-3 eighth hole. He ran that 8 feet by and holed the par putt. He finished with a long birdie putt up the ridge on the par-5 ninth that came up 4 feet short and made that.

The 10 players who shot in the 60s include Rikuya Hoshino, the 25-year-old who has won twice in the last two months on the Japan Golf Tour.

The average score for the opening round was 73.7.

