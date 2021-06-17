David Stearns wants you to get loud.

He’s got first hand experience of seeing how a full house can carry a team to victory in a do or die Game 6.

“What I will say to all the people going to the game tonight is that the crowd matters,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I remember distinctly in our Game 6 [against the Dodgers in the 2018 NLCS], it’s the loudest stadium I’ve ever been in and that matters. It matters to the guys on our side, and the guys on the other side definitely feel it as well.”

While the Bucks look to keep their season alive against the Nets, the Brewers start a 7-game road trip in Colorado against the Rockies.

Stearns is hopeful that second baseman Kolton Wong will return from the injured list at some point during the upcoming series.

Hear his full comments by clicking the player above.