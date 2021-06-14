Just watch.

The narrative of this Bucks vs. Nets series is about to change.

Through three games, the story was, rightfully so, that Brooklyn was the better team, and that Milwaukee was lucky to steal Game 3.

Now, the Bucks have tied things up at two games a piece.

To their credit, they looked more like themselves offensively in Game 4, hitting 16 three-pointers.

Here’s where it’s going to get unfair.

Brooklyn has been without James Harden for all but 43 seconds of this series.

He’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

Now, the Nets are down Kyrie Irving, who sprained his ankle in the 2nd quarter of Game 4.

He was reportedly seen leaving Fiserv Forum on crutches and in a walking boot.

The national narrative is going to become that the only reason the Bucks are in this series is because the Nets are so injured.

There is an element of truth to that.

But, that’s not the Bucks’ problem.

All they can do is play the five guys across from them.

Last season, the Bucks lost to the Heat in part because Giannis turned his ankle.

Nobody in Miami seemed to care.

In 2019, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors took down a Warriors team that was down Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

Nobody stripped them of their ring.

In 2015, the short-handed Cavaliers were missing Irving and Kevin Love to injury.

You probably didn’t even remember that happened.

The point is this: every year, the NBA Playoffs are a war of attrition.

Stay healthy and apologize for nothing.

