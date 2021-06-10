For the first time in three seasons, the Bucks are – in the post-season – facing a team better than they are.

Unfortunately, a common trait in the Milwaukee Bucks first two games against the Brooklyn Nets in the eastern conference semifinals is a lack of competitiveness.

To this point, the Nets have been the aggressor on both ends of the floor, while the Bucks have settled for iso-ball laziness instead of exploiting mismatches.

After pulling correct levers in an opening round sweep of the Miami Heat, Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer is back to making questionable decisions.

If at least two of the Bucks big three aren’t on the floor at the same time, that’s a problem.

If Jeff Teague is playing 14 minutes in a playoff game, that’s either a problem, or a blowout (maybe both).

If Coach truly believes Giannis shooting a walk-up three early in the shot-clock is a “good” shot, that’s a problem too.

Still, a playoff series doesn’t truly begin until a road team steals a game. Right?

That may be so, but for the Bucks to advance to the eastern conference finals, they will need to win four of the next five games.

Losing to the Nets in a 7-game playoff series is no sin.

Not showing up, is.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.