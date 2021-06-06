PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, and the 39-year-old American is playing in the fourth round at a major for the 64th time.

The seventh-seeded Williams takes on 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina. She has never been in the fourth round before at a major and faces three-time French Open winner Williams for the first time.

In men’s play, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev continues his new-found fondness for clay.

The two-time losing Grand Slam finalist was 0-4 at Roland Garros before this tournament. The big-hitting Russian plays No. 22 Cristian Garin for a place in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Alexander Zverev are also in action.

