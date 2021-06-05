The Bucks fall in game one of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday 115 to 107.
Below are highlights and analysis from the game:
I thought the Nets were highly engaged on D tonight. #Bucks missed plenty of open looks, but the Nets complicated matters.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 6, 2021
Antetokounmpo played well in Game 1. 34pts/11reb/4ast.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 6, 2021
Middleton was 6-of-23. 13pts/13reb/4ast
Holiday was 7-of-19. 17pts/9reb/6ast.
Bucks need more from those two. And both have tended to respond after poor outings this season.
Mike James and Blake Griffin have combined for 30 points.— Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 6, 2021
The Bucks have 13 points from everyone not named Giannis, Khris, Jrue or Brook.
Bucks opened the 4th with Jeff Teague and Pat Connaughton on the court while Durant was on the bench and you needed a run. The lead is now 15.— Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 6, 2021
It’s a good summation of Game 1 for the Bucks. https://t.co/fEz2IQBowY— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 6, 2021
#MILvBKN After 3 Nets 98 Bucks 84 Giannis 25 Irving and Durant 25 each. @620wtmj 103.3 https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 6, 2021
Nets used an 18-6 run to build a 57-48 lead. The #Bucks closed with a 13-4 run to shrink the deficit to 2 at the half. 63-61.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 6, 2021
9:11 mark in 2nd: Giannis goes out & Middleton is the only member of the Big 3 on the floor. The Nets pop off 5 quick points & Bud takes a timeout. Can’t relax for a second. #Bucks.— Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 6, 2021
Nets’ James Harden is OUT for remainder of Game 1 vs. Bucks due to right hamstring injury.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2021
#MILvBKN After 1 Bucks 32 Nets 30 Harden left in the 1st minute with what appeared to be a leg injury. Giannis 10 points Durant 8 Irving 8 @620wtmj 103.3 https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 5, 2021
Harden appeared to do something to his hamstring on the first drive of the game— Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 5, 2021
Thanasis has been cleared to play— Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 5, 2021
No answer on who starts for Donte yet
Haven’t done one of these all season.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 5, 2021
The Bucks and Nets will square off in the Conference Semifinals tonight at 7:30 ET.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2021
They combined to score 238.7 points per game during the regular season.
That is tied for the most between teams to meet in a playoff series over the last 50 years. pic.twitter.com/EZ8SAVQdFH
Playoff Series Odds for Brooklyn-Milwaukee. Playoff Rotations have been updated to include what they might look like in this series (more Tucker, less Brook for example) using the same method. My personal opinion: Milwaukee is being underrated here. pic.twitter.com/09OOOCj8mf— Krishna Narsu (@knarsu3) June 4, 2021
Bucks-Nets Game 1 tonight in Brooklyn 6:30 6pm Pre Game @620wtmj 103.3 @ESPNMadison 100.5 @WNFL Green Bay 101.9 @939TheGame Wausau State Network https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 League Audio Pass https://t.co/dyVsXY9hHd The only Local Broadcast— Ted Davis (@nbated) June 5, 2021
