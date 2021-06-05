The Bucks fall in game one of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday 115 to 107.

Below are highlights and analysis from the game:

I thought the Nets were highly engaged on D tonight. #Bucks missed plenty of open looks, but the Nets complicated matters. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 6, 2021

Antetokounmpo played well in Game 1. 34pts/11reb/4ast.



Middleton was 6-of-23. 13pts/13reb/4ast

Holiday was 7-of-19. 17pts/9reb/6ast.



Bucks need more from those two. And both have tended to respond after poor outings this season. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 6, 2021

Mike James and Blake Griffin have combined for 30 points.

The Bucks have 13 points from everyone not named Giannis, Khris, Jrue or Brook. — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 6, 2021

Bucks opened the 4th with Jeff Teague and Pat Connaughton on the court while Durant was on the bench and you needed a run. The lead is now 15. — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 6, 2021

It’s a good summation of Game 1 for the Bucks. https://t.co/fEz2IQBowY — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 6, 2021

#MILvBKN After 3 Nets 98 Bucks 84 Giannis 25 Irving and Durant 25 each. @620wtmj 103.3 https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 6, 2021

Giannis hits the fadeaway over KD 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZC5DpQtk3K — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 6, 2021

Reverse Brook poster on KD & Kyrie!! pic.twitter.com/hVxifQ9j0f — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 6, 2021

Giannis blocks KD 🚫 pic.twitter.com/GogeW1AkLQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 6, 2021

Nets used an 18-6 run to build a 57-48 lead. The #Bucks closed with a 13-4 run to shrink the deficit to 2 at the half. 63-61. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 6, 2021

9:11 mark in 2nd: Giannis goes out & Middleton is the only member of the Big 3 on the floor. The Nets pop off 5 quick points & Bud takes a timeout. Can’t relax for a second. #Bucks. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) June 6, 2021

Nets’ James Harden is OUT for remainder of Game 1 vs. Bucks due to right hamstring injury. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 6, 2021

#MILvBKN After 1 Bucks 32 Nets 30 Harden left in the 1st minute with what appeared to be a leg injury. Giannis 10 points Durant 8 Irving 8 @620wtmj 103.3 https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 5, 2021

P.J. to Giannis oop so nice… had to show it twice!! pic.twitter.com/mvxiix7qlD — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 5, 2021

Harden appeared to do something to his hamstring on the first drive of the game — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 5, 2021

The Deer District is already jumping!!! Let’s have some fun, Milwaukee!! The squad can feel your energy, I promise! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZT32PJg15t — Melanie Ricks (@melaniebricks) June 5, 2021

The MVP warms up in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/3f6Ic2dXLz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 5, 2021

Thanasis has been cleared to play

No answer on who starts for Donte yet — Justin Garcia 🎙 (@tmjgarcia) June 5, 2021

Round 2. Game 1.



📍 Brooklyn, NY pic.twitter.com/XxAStTJYx9 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 5, 2021

Haven’t done one of these all season.



Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton warming up at Barclays Center before Game 1. pic.twitter.com/gtOO7YdEzV — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) June 5, 2021

The Bucks and Nets will square off in the Conference Semifinals tonight at 7:30 ET.



They combined to score 238.7 points per game during the regular season.



That is tied for the most between teams to meet in a playoff series over the last 50 years. pic.twitter.com/EZ8SAVQdFH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2021

The @Bucks and @BrooklynNets gave us a taste of the excitement to come in the East Semis during the 2020-21 regular season! 🍿



GAME 1 ⤵️

⏰: 7:30 PM ET

📺: TNT#ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/OlrJDXkpxE — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2021

Playoff Series Odds for Brooklyn-Milwaukee. Playoff Rotations have been updated to include what they might look like in this series (more Tucker, less Brook for example) using the same method. My personal opinion: Milwaukee is being underrated here. pic.twitter.com/09OOOCj8mf — Krishna Narsu (@knarsu3) June 4, 2021

Bucks-Nets Game 1 tonight in Brooklyn 6:30 6pm Pre Game @620wtmj 103.3 @ESPNMadison 100.5 @WNFL Green Bay 101.9 @939TheGame Wausau State Network https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 80 League Audio Pass https://t.co/dyVsXY9hHd The only Local Broadcast — Ted Davis (@nbated) June 5, 2021

Get your popcorn out! This is going to be a fun one 👀🍿@Bucks face off with @BrooklynNets tonight at 7:30pm ET on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Ipis9VUdYb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 5, 2021