PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Having never previously reached the second round at the French Open, two-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev is now into the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The second-seeded Russian used 10 aces to beat No. 32 Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4, and said the overcast conditions helped him to limit the big-serving American to five aces.

“The fact it was humid and wet helped me,” Medvedev said. “His serve was less fast.”

Medvedev has lost major finals at this year’s Australian Open and the 2019 U.S. Open.

He next faces No. 22 Cristian Garin of Chile.

6 p.m.

Serena Williams recovered from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of a 6-4, 6-4 win over fellow American Danielle Collins in the third round of the French Open.

Williams verbally urged herself to become more aggressive and move her feet more when she trailed in the second set.

Williams next faces Elena Rybakina, who defeated Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time at a major.

Williams is again chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

3:15 p.m.

Kei Nishikori followed up two consecutive five-setters with a one-set victory at the French Open.

Nishikori reached the second week at Roland Garros for the seventh time after qualifier Henri Laaksonen retired while trailing 7-5.

Nishikori has a 26-7 record in five-set matches.

2:50 p.m.

Play is resuming on the outer courts at the French Open after a rain delay of less than an hour.

Federico Delbonis was leading 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1 when their match on Court Suzanne Lenglen was suspended.

Kei Nishikori was serving for the first set at 6-5 against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen on Court Simonne Mathieu when they were interrupted.

Alexander Zverev’s match against Laslo Djere under Court Philippe Chatrier’s retractable roof was not suspended.

2:15 p.m.

Rain has forced play to be suspended on all courts at the French Open besides the main stadium — where the roof is closed.

Federico Delbonis was leading 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1 when their match was suspended on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Kei Nishikori was serving for the first set at 6-5 against Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen on Court Simonne Mathieu when their match was interrupted.

Alexander Zverev’s match against Laslo Djere on Court Philippe Chatrier was still being played under the retractable roof.

1:30 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka has reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time since her semifinal run eight years ago.

The 15th-seeded Azarenka beat 23rd-seeded Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes.

Azarenka had played only one match on clay this season entering Roland Garros. She had withdrawn from the Madrid Open after her first-round win there due to a back injury.

The former top-ranked Azarenka next faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who earlier upset third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.

Azarenka hit only six winners but also committed just 12 unforced errors to 33 by Keys of the United States.

1 p.m.

The women’s side at Roland Garros is now without its top three seeds.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round of the clay-court Grand Slam.

Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. She had lost to Sabalenka in straight sets in the Madrid semifinals last month.

Top-seeded Ash Barty retired from her second-round match injured on Thursday.

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka withdrew after the first round — saying she is going to take a break from competition for mental health reasons.

12:05 p.m.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said a tennis player suspected of participating in a match-fixing scheme last year has been arrested in Paris during the French Open.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the player is Yana Sizikova of Russia.

The prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press that a “women’s international player” was in custody but it did not identify her.

The prosecutor’s office said the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020.”

11 a.m.

The two players with the most wins on clay this season are in action at the French Open and bidding for a spot in the fourth round.

Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Federico Delbonis have both won 18 matches on the surface this year. Tsitsipas has posted 35 wins overall this year and will take on big-serving John Isner in the late session.

The left-handed Delbonis will be trying to reach the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time against 27th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Serena Williams will face Danielle Collins. Williams narrowly beat Collins in their only previous meeting at a tournament in Australia early this year. Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles.

Collins reached the French Open quarterfinals last September before losing to Sofia Kenin.

