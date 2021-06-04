LeBron James is still a Superhero, he’s just no longer Superman.

Following a 113-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns in game-6 of their opening round playoff series, the Lakers became the 6th team in NBA history to win a title one year and bow out in the first round the next.

For LeBron, it’s his first ever opening round playoff series loss. He’s now 14-1.

From the point Lakers center Anthony Davis hurt his groin in game-4, the Suns obliterated the Lakers.

Consider this: The Lakers – with LeBron and minus Davis – lost by 30 in game-5 and never led in game-6 on their home floor.

For nearly two decades we’ve watched James – on teams with varying degrees of talent – rise above everything and everyone to earn series win after series win. Title after title.

Today, James is Batman. A superhero in desperate need of a “Robin” to achieve championship dreams.

