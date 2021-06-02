Keston Hiura just can’t seem to get it going in the majors this season.

The Brewers’ first baseman is hitting just .127. He’s logged just one hit in eight games since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

“It’s tough to watch at times,” voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Wednesday. “Everybody knows what he can do from the 2019 season, where he has one of the great rookie years, and you think that he’s on this great path. Last year, things went a little sideways. You could blame the pandemic. You could blame the 60-game season, just not getting himself going. This year, it’s kind of the same deal. I feel like he has to have just a couple of balls fall, and then he gets his mentality back in there.”

Levering thinks another roster move could be on the horizon.

“As Craig Counsell said on the post-game show [on Tuesday], you’ve got to have some production from that position. You’ve got to have some production from that spot in the order. If the Brewers aren’t getting that from Keston Hiura, they’re going to have to make a change.”

Hiura and the Brewers have the day off on Wednesday.

They start a 4-game weekend series against the Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Thursday night.