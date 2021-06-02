I very seldom ever do this, but while I was running some errands yesterday afternoon, I spun the national sports talk radio dial.

ESPN, Fox, SiriusXM NBA all saying the same thing:

They have no idea how the Bucks are going to guard the Nets well enough for 7 games to win the series.

It left me sitting there, scratching my head.

I kept repeating to myself, “it’s the other way around.”

I’m sorry, didn’t the Bucks, not the Nets post the NBA’s top-offense in 2021?

Yet, not a peep about how the Nets are going to be able guard the Bucks well enough for a seven game series to get the win.

It’s just laziness.

Don’t get me wrong, here.

Brooklyn scares me.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden deserve a ton of respect.

They can each go out and drop 50 on you on any given night.

They should instill fear in the Bucks and their fans.

But the Bucks should instill some fear in the Nets, too.

It’s on Giannis and company to make ’em start paying attention.

