Trading Aaron Rodgers.

Just over one month after Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers front office became public, the idea continues to be volleyed back-and-forth more times than a marathon tennis match.

Ever since Rodgers’ gripe with management became public knowledge on April 29th, June 2nd was viewed a key date in the ongoing saga.

Expert cap-ologists were quick to point out that trading Rodgers after June 1st would result in a 2021 cap savings of a little over $14 million dollars.

The Packers maintain they have no interest in trading Rodgers, but we’ve heard that song before from other teams who have felt compelled – after announcing their intentions to the contrary – to trade the player.

I view June 2nd as the day the clock begins ticking on the situation. The Packers will save $14 million-plus against the 2021 cap if they trade Rodgers June 2nd, July 2nd, or August 2nd. There’s no rush.

For Rodgers, the situation starts getting real when fines begin stacking up. Rodgers is subject to a $50,000 per day fine should he choose to sit out mandatory team activities.

You can speculate, I can speculate…we all can speculate how this thing ends, but we have finally entered the orbit of things becoming real.

Everything leading up to this point has been nothing more than noise.

