CHICAGO (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help the Chicago White Sox complete a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday with a 3-1 victory.

In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs in a 7-4 win.

Chicago has won five of its last six games after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend. Meanwhile, the Orioles have lost 12 consecutive games for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009.

Lance Lynn (6-1) became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May, and the first since teammate Lucas Giolito did it in 2019. Lynn allowed just three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk in the second game.

Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect seventh for his 12th save by striking out the side in order. He also recorded a save in the first game with a perfect ninth. He’s the first White Sox pitcher to record two saves in a doubleheader since Bobby Jenks did it against Boston on Sept. 4, 2010.

Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles in the first game, but Baltimore managed only one run in the second game with Stevie Wilkerson getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Orioles starter John Means (4-1) was outdueled by Lynn. He allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and allowing two walks. He came into the game with a 1.79 ERA.

Lynn was dominant but caught a break in the fifth inning. Chance Cisco hit a two-out single and Ryan McKenna followed with a double down the right-field line. The ball bounced out of play, making it a ground-rule double, which stopped Cisco from easily scoring. Lynn ended the inning by blowing a fastball by Cedric Mullins.

Hamilton homered with two outs in the fourth, and Abreu added a two-run shot in the fifth. It was Hamilton’s first of the season and the since he homered off the White Sox on Sept. 27, 2020, as a member of the Cubs.

Hamilton also showed off his glove in the sixth inning. White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer walked the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth. Franco hit a line drive to center off reliever Codi Heuer and Hamilton made a diving catch to save at least two runs. Heuer plunked Wilkerson to allow a run, but bounced back by striking out Ryan Mountcastle and forcing Sisco into a groundout.

In the first game, Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel (4-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Evan Marshall pitched a scoreless sixth inning and Hendriks threw a perfect seventh for the save.

Baltimore starter Matt Harvey (3-6) struggled again in the first game, allowing five runs and five hits and three walks. He had six strikeouts. It was his fifth straight loss, and he has failed to go at least five innings in any game during that stretch.

Baltimore’s Tyler Nevin, the son of former major leaguer Phil Nevin, doubled in his first at-bat in the majors in the second inning of the first game. Nevin, who turned 24 on Saturday, was drafted by Colorado with the 38th pick in the 2015 draft.

Orioles: Trey Mancini didn’t play in either game. He was hit by a pitch in Thursday’s loss and left with a bruised right elbow. X-rays were negative. The first baseman entered Saturday second in the AL with 42 RBIs a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He is listed as day to day. … With the roster expanding to 27 for the doubleheader, the Orioles called up Travis Lakins Sr. from Triple-A Norfolk. He’s 1-4 with the Orioles this season with a 7.36 ERA in 16 games. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in the first game.

White Sox: RHP Zack Burdi was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte for the 27th spot on the roster. Burdi was 0-1 with Charlotte with a 4.26 ERA in five relief appearances. … OF Adam Eaton was out with a hamstring injury. He is day to day. … LHP Jace Fry (microdiscectomy) worked one scoreless inning with two strikeouts Friday in his first rehab game with Charlotte.

LHP Keegan Akin (0-0) is scheduled to start for Baltimore in Sunday’s series finale against Giolito, who’ll look to lead Chicago to a four-game series sweep.

