Aaron Rodgers is holding his ground.

In his first public appearance since reports that he wants to leave Green Bay, Rodgers told Kenny Mayne on ESPN’s SportsCenter that there are philosophical differences between himself and the Packers’ organization.

That he threw a wrench into the Packers’ plans to part ways with him by the way he played last season.

That he loves his teammates, coaches, and the fans in Green Bay.

There’s one person he didn’t mention.

He’s livid with Brian Gutekunst.

Rodgers feels that there’s certain way to treat people, and he’s not being treated that way.

These comments airing on a day when he missed the start of voluntary OTA’s.

On a day when a video surfaced of he and his fiancée enjoying each other’s company in Hawaii.

There’s nothing wrong with any of that, but it underscores where he stands.

Rodgers had the opportunity to squash things on Monday night, and he didn’t.

He’s clearly not coming to OTA’s.

I’d be shocked if he showed up for the start of mandatory minicamp on June 8th.

He doesn’t need training camp either.

I think he wants to hold out as long as humanly possible with one goal in mind: to inflict as much embarrassment and humiliation on Gutekunst as he can.

