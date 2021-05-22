MILWAUKEE – The Bucks will host the Miami Heat in game 1 of their best-of-seven series on Saturday.
Follow along here to get ready before the 1:00 p.m. tipoff!
You can hear the game live on 620 AM with coverage starting at noon.
1 hour to air Bucks-Heat Game 1 @620wtmj 103.3 @ESPNMadison 100.5 @WNFL Green Bay 1440 101.9 @whby 1150 103.5 Appleton Statewide Network https://t.co/RE6BZdI77Z SiriusXM 86 League Audio Pass https://t.co/dyVsXY9hHd Bucks 2-1 vs Heat in Regular Season pic.twitter.com/GAl4TljBKa— Ted Davis (@nbated) May 22, 2021
730 days since playoffs at @FiservForum. pic.twitter.com/PqboI6ljaY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 22, 2021
Jeff Teague will be available for the Bucks today.— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 22, 2021
He was listed as probable with left knee soreness.
Playoff time. Game 1 Bucks-Heat.— Dennis Krause (@DennisKrause1) May 22, 2021
12:30 air time on @620wtmj and the Bucks Radio Network with @nbated, me and @tmjgarcia. pic.twitter.com/Y2JupLBgc1
Ahead of the #NBAPlayoffs beginning today, look back at historical First Round dunks from the past 5 seasons! #ATTSlamDunk pic.twitter.com/IikDcnkskw— NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021
Early work for @Giannis_An34 and @Khris22m 12:30 Pregame @BallySportWI #NBAPlayoffs #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/hjMyeioZ28— Craig Coshun (@CraigCoshun) May 22, 2021
Game 1 🧯 pic.twitter.com/4blNrdJStG— Bango (@BucksBango) May 22, 2021
Milwaukee already beating Miami. @DeerDistrict is the place to be today. pic.twitter.com/IL99BRFavi— Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) May 22, 2021
The back-to-back MVP is here. pic.twitter.com/Hs9l3jqNXE— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 22, 2021
The #NBAPlayoffs start this weekend! 👀 pic.twitter.com/5NcnxI1Lnp— NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021
Game one ready.@BMOHarrisBank | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/20ajFRltjq— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 22, 2021
Talk about a picture perfect day for some playoff hoops! I’ll be covering Game 1 for our team at @620wtmj. Follow along as we take you inside @FiservForum! 🏀☀️🦌 pic.twitter.com/GZXblqhWOm— Bryan Dee (@BryanJDee) May 22, 2021