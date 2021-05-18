SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Only one runner has reached base against Turnbull on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning for Seattle’s lone runner.

Turnbull has five strikeouts through six innings. He’s relied heavily on his fastball, but mixed in a strong slider to keep Seattle shut down. Mitch Haniger was the closest to a hit for the Mariners, flying out to the wall in center field in the fourth inning.

Turnbull has thrown 70 pitches, 46 for strikes. He’s never pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts.

Seattle was no-hit earlier this month by Baltimore’s John Means and Cleveland’s Zach Plesac threatened to toss a no-no last week against the Mariners before it was broken up in the eighth inning.

Detroit leads 2-0.

