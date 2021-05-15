By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rombauer romped to an upset victory in the Preakness on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Medina Sprint the chance at a Triple Crown that would have come with a giant asterisk.
Medina Spirit finished third. Midnight Bourbon was second.
