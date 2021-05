MILWAUKEE — The NBA has announced tip times for the final two games of the regular season for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks will host the Miami Heat Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Milwaukee then hits the road to take on the Chicago Bulls Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s game can be heard on 94.5 ESPN, while Sunday night’s contest will be aired on WTMJ.