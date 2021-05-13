By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Pac-12 has hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference’s next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience.

The Pac-12 announced a news conference set for Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern to introduce its new commissioner but with no word on who it would be. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Kliavkoff, the president of MGM Resorts sports and entertainment, was the choice.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12’s university presidents had not authorized release of the information.

The conference presidents conducted a secretive nearly four-month search that included speculation about some familiar names in college sports being considered, such as former NCAA executive and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Texas AD Chris Del Conte.

Instead, the Pac-12’s next commissioner — much like its last —- comes to the conference with no experience as an administrator in college sports.

Kliavkoff has been in his current role with MGM since 2018 and has extensive experience with professional sports leagues and digital properties.

He has previously worked with Major League Baseball Advance Media and as the chief digital officer with NBC Universal Cable.

