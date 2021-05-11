By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness officials said Tuesday they are allowing Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to enter Saturday’s race subject to additional testing and monitoring.

Medina Spirit and two other horses trained by Bob Baffert will be under extra scrutiny in the days leading up to the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The Maryland Racing Commission and Baffert have agreed to the conditions for Medina Spirit, fellow Preakness runner Concert Tour and Beautiful Gift, who is expected to run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday.

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post in a field of 10 horses as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. Concert Tour drew the outside 10th post and is the second choice in the wagering at 5-2.

Baffert earlier Tuesday said it was brought to his attention that a veterinarian treated Medina Spirit with an antifungal medication to treat dermatitis that includes the steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit failed a Kentucky Derby postrace drug test due to the presence of betamethasone.

Maryland Racing’s chief veterinary officer, Dr. Dionne Benson, said at the draw that tests on the three Baffert horses are expected back Friday. This is an additional layer of blood testing added to the usual postrace tests.

