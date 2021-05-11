On Friday night, the Bucks beat the Rockets to steal the #2 seed away from the 76ers.

Just 72 hours later, they handed it right back.

The Bucks laid an egg against the Spurs, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

Milwaukee now trails Brooklyn by a game in the standings with only 4 to play.

Let’s call it what it is: a gigantic wasted opportunity.

Giannis said after Friday’s win over Houston that he didn’t care about seeding.

His exact quote was, “Hell no…it doesn’t matter.”

The Bucks understand that better than anybody after being bounced as the #1 seed each of the last two seasons.

Fine.

You can say that now.

But talk to me in 3 weeks when you’re playing a Game 7 in Brooklyn against Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, when that game could’ve and should’ve been in Milwaukee.

That’s what the Bucks wasted on Monday night.

