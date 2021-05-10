Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones believes the chasm between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is “fixable”. Former Packers fullback John Kuhn believes there is a “70-percent chance” Rodgers returns to the Packers for the upcoming season.

The latest teammate and friend of Rodgers to speak up is Davante Adams.

“I can’t speak on specifics,” Adams tells FOX Sports Radio Host Colin Cowherd on the Monday edition of “The Herd”. “There’s certain things he wants and maybe the club isn’t so excited about living up to right away. That can affect a guy whose done so much for an organization.”

Adams is hopeful Rodgers – the only full-time quarterback he’s ever played with – is able to bury the hatchet with the team.

“I’ve been behind him 100% throughout the whole thing. Obviously I’m praying everything works out and that we get him back.”

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract, but the Packers can save roughly $22 million dollars if they move on from Rodgers following the upcoming season.

As for Adams, the 2020 first-team all-pro receiver is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following this season. If Rodgers is traded, would Adams consider following him in a year’s time?

“Potentially. That’s my guy,” Adams continued. “It would change a lot man. Doesn’t mean potentially that I’d be gone, but you know I’d definitely have to do some extra thinking if my guy wasn’t here.”

Asked if Jordan Love is ready to take over Matt LaFleur’s offense should there be a divorce between Rodgers and the Packers. Adams replied, “We’ll see. I definitely got faith that he can get it done. You know, whoever is out there – I showed it in 2017 with Brett Hundley – I’m gonna get out there and be ready to ball regardless.”

The Packers begin a two-day rookie mini-camp May 14th. The first mandatory off-season date for veterans is June 8th.