PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left finger.

The Pelicans made the announcement Friday before they played the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pelicans said a timetable for Williamson’s return would be determined upon further evaluation. He appeared to hurt the finger trying to grab a rebound Tuesday against Golden State.

He’s averaging 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games.

