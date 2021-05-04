By The Associated Press

Brendon Todd has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This is the third straight PGA Tour event that has yielded a positive result in pre-tournament testing.

Four players, including Tyrrell Hatton of England, tested positive last week at the Valspar Championship. Seamus Powers of Ireland tested positive a week earlier in New Orleans.

Todd was replaced in the field in Charlotte, North Carolina, by J.J. Spaun.

