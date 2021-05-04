ESPN’s Adam Schefter sent shockwaves through the Dairy State and the rest of the sports world when he reported that reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers and no longer wanted to play for the only franchise he’s ever known.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said if Rodgers is going to be traded, it’s likely going to happen after June 1.

“If they’re gonna trade him it’s not going to happen until June 2,” said Demovsky.

If the Packers wait until after June 1, they will get back $25 million towards their salary cap this season.

Demovsky joined John Mercure and Greg Matzek on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News Tuesday. Listen to their conversation above.