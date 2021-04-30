CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out 11, setting a major league record in the process and pitching the Cleveland Indians past the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Friday night.

Bieber (3-2) fanned at least eight in his 18th straight game, breaking a tie for the mark set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 1999-2000.

Bieber gave up three runs and seven hits, walking one in six innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has fanned 68 in six starts this year — has struck out at 11 in five of those games.

José Ramirez homered and drove in three runs for Cleveland.

Tim Anderson had two hits with an RBI and stole two bases for the White Sox. He was a part of two of Chicago’s three runs, driving in Nick Madrigal and scoring on Yoán Moncada’s single in the third inning.

This was Anderson’s second time with multiple stolen bases in a game this season. The first came on April 19 in Boston.

Ramirez started Cleveland’s four-run inning in the third with a bases-loaded, two-run single off Dallas Keuchel (1-1). The Indians loaded the bases with one out when Andrés Gimenez singled and Cesar Hernandez and Jordan Luplow drew back-to-back walks.

The Indians added two more runs in the third inning on Franmil Reyes’ RBI groundout and a single by Eddie Rosario.

Ramirez hit a solo shot in the eighth to give Cleveland a two-run lead.

Keuchel settled in after the Indians’ early burst and went on to pitch through the sixth, including retiring nine straight batters after the third inning. He gave up four hits and struck out four.

TRANSACTIONS

Cleveland selected the contract of RHP Nick Sandlin from its alternate site and optioned LHP Logan Allen.

The White Sox got OF Adam Eaton back from a one-game suspension and returned SS Danny Mendick to the alternate site. Eaton was suspended for his role in a benches-clearing incident against the Indians on April 15.

UP NEXT

The White Sox have RHP Lance Lynn (1-1, 0.92 ERA) back from the 10-day IL to take the mound against RHP Triston McKenzie (0-0, 4.32 ERA). Lynn has been on the injured list since April 18 with a strained right trapezius.

