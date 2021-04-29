The Green Bay Packers hold the 29th overall pick in tonight’s NFL Draft.

But the drama for the Packers will start at pick #3.

With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence a lock to go first overall to Jacksonville and BYU’s Zach Wilson likely to go second to the Jets, the San Francisco 49ers are on the clock.

San Fran traded up to get that selection back in March, presumably to take their quarterback of the future.

They’re reportedly deciding between Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Maybe they’ll throw a curveball and take Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Jones is ready to win now, fresh off of leading Bama to a national title.

Fields is NFL-ready, too.

Lance is the prospect I like to most, but admittedly, is more of a project, coming out of a smaller school after opting out of the 2020 season.

Whatever the Niners decide to do, that selection could shape the NFC for years to come.

Quarterback withstanding, San Francisco’s roster is the best in the NFC.

Better than Green Bay’s, better than Tampa’s.

You have to remember, this was a team absolutely ravaged by injuries in 2020 just one year removed from the Super Bowl.

They’re ready to roll.

As a Packers fan, you’ve gotta be rooting for them to whiff.

We’re not going to know for a while if they made the right pick or not.

But, start paying attention tonight not at #29, but at #3.

The next 10 years of NFC-dominance are riding on that pick.

Click HERE for more Extra Points